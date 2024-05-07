Suarez struck out three batters over 1.2 perfect frames and earned a save over the Cubs on Monday.

Suarez was called into a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth inning and quickly steamrolled the Cubs in order to finish off the game. He matched his longest outing of the year while firing 14 of 20 pitches for strikes. Suarez has been nearly perfect this season; he's 1-0 with a 0.59 ERA while converting each of his 11 save chances. The 33-year-old is currently riding a 13-inning scoreless streak.