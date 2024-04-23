Suarez earned a save against the Rockies on Monday, giving up two hits in a scoreless inning of work.

Suarez entered in the ninth inning with San Diego up by two runs and found himself in some trouble when two of the first three batters he faced notched a hit. However, the right-hander got Ryan McMahon to ground into a game-ending double play to escape the jam without a run charged to his ledger. Suarez has now competed eight straight scoreless appearances, and he's given up just one run over 10.2 frames on the season. With eight saves, he is tied with Clay Holmes for first in the majors in that category.