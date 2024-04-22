Suarez picked up his seventh save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth in the win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He allowed one hit and struck out a batter.

Suarez entered to protect a three-run lead and did so without breaking much of a sweat. He got through inning in nine pitches and started things off by striking out Vladimir Guerrero before getting Justin Turner to hit into a game-ending double play. Suarez remains perfect on save chances and now owns a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings.