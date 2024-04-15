Suarez secured the save Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing just a walk during a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez only threw half his pitches for strikes and allowed a one-out walk to James Outman but proceeded to get Enrique Hernandez to ground into a double play to end the game. Suarez continues to excel in first true opportunity in a closer role, boasting a 1.08 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 8.1 innings. He's among the league leaders in saves early on with five and should have a firm grip on the position as of now.