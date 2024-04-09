Suarez earned a save against the Cubs on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

The Padres put up nine runs from the sixth through eighth innings to carry a one-run lead into the ninth, and they turned to Suarez to try to nail down the comeback victory. The right-hander had little trouble doing so, striking out a batter to start and end the frame and needing just 14 pitches to retire the side in order. Suarez wasn't a certainly to work as the closer this season for San Diego coming into spring camp, but he looks to have a firm hold on the role at this point, tying for the league lead with four saves while allowing just one run and posting an 8:3 K:BB over six innings.