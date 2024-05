Suarez earned the save Wednesday against the Cubs, striking out one across a perfect inning.

Suarez advanced to 12-for-12 on save chances this season, putting him in lockstep with Kyle Finnegan for the most saves in baseball. He's allowed just seven hits on the season and the lone run charged against him came via a home run back on March 28. Suarez hasn't allowed a hit in 5.2 innings.