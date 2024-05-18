Suarez earned a hold against Atlanta on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over one inning.

Suarez has been one of the best closers in baseball this season with 12 saves (in 12 chances) and a 0.47 ERA, so his usage in the eighth inning against Atlanta was not a demotion. Rather, the right-hander was called upon to face the heart of Atlanta's formidable lineup, and though he gave up singles to Marcell Ozuna and Chadwick Tromp, Suarez managed to emerge from the outing with his 16-game scoreless streak intact. The 33-year-old should see most of his work in the ninth inning going forward, though Friday's usage is an indication that manager Mike Shildt won't hesitate to use Suarez in the highest-leverage situations prior to the ninth if the situation calls for it.