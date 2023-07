Wilson (pectoral) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Wilson has been on the shelf since late June with a right pec strain but is ready to rejoin the Padres' bullpen after throwing to hitters a couple times without issue. It's a boost to San Diego's relief corps, as Wilson boasts a 2.43 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 37 frames in 2023.