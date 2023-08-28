Wilson (1-2) took the loss and was tagged with a blown save Sunday against Milwaukee, giving up four runs on one hit and three walks over one-third of an inning.

Wilson couldn't find the plate against the Brewers, throwing just seven of 20 pitches for a strike and walking a trio of batters. One of the free passes was intentional, but that doesn't do much to soften the extent of the reliever's struggles. Wilson came into the contest with the Padres up 4-2, and he left having given up the lead, though there were already two runners on base upon his entrance. Despite the poor outing, Wilson figures to continue to hold a prominent place in the San Diego's bullpen. He's posted a 3.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB over 53 innings on the campaign while notching a team-leading 22 holds.