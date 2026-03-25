Rays' Steven Wilson: Goes on 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays placed Wilson (back) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Wilson had expressed optimism that his absence would be brief, but his placement on the 60-day IL means the reliever's recovery has not come along as hoped. He's working his way back from lumbar disc inflammation.
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