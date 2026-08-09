Rays' Steven Wilson: Clears waivers

The Rays outrighted Wilson to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

The 31-year-old righty looks set to remain in the organization after Tampa Bay designated him for assignment Thursday upon activating him from the 60-day injured list. Wilson had spent the entire season on the shelf after dealing with lumbar disc inflammation dating back to spring training, but he had pitched effectively over eight rehab appearances prior to being reinstated, permitting just two runs on two hits and four walks over nine innings.