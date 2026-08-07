Rays' Steven Wilson: Designated for assignment

Wilson (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, per the MLB.com transaction log.

Wilson has been on the 60-day injured list for the entirety of the 2026 campaign while recovering from lumbar disc inflammation. The right-handed pitcher tossed nine innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six batters over eight outings during his minor-league rehab assignment. Wilson posted a 3.42 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 51 punchouts over 55.1 innings in 59 appearances out of the bullpen with the White Sox last season.