The Padres placed Wilson on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left hip inflammation.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so Wilson will be eligible for activation Sept. 12. Wilson has functioned as one of the Padres' setup men in front of closer Josh Hader this season, gathering 22 holds and one win while pitching to a 3.91 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 53 innings. The Padres called up lefty Ray Kerr from Triple-A El Paso to replace Wilson in the bullpen.