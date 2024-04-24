Wilson (1-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Tuesday against the Twins.

Wilson has picked up two holds this season and has held a high-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen. He's had plenty of success -- eight of his 10 appearances have been scoreless-- but he ran into trouble in a save situation Tuesday. Wilson entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead but immediately served up a game-tying home run to Byron Buxton. He got into more trouble before ultimately allowing a game-winning knock to Alex Kirilloff. The White Sox have only three saves as a team this season, but Wilson could get in the mix when Michael Kopech is used in high-leverage situations rather than in the final frame.