Manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Wilson (hip) has resumed playing catch at the Padres' facility in Arizona, but the right-hander has yet to start throwing off a mound, MLB.com reports.

Wilson was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 30 with left hip inflammation. The Padres haven't shut Wilson down nor indicated that his injury is especially serious, and while he won't require an extensive buildup as one- or two-inning reliever, he's still not a lock to make it back from the IL before the season ends Oct. 1.