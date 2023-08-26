Hill (finger) started a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Friday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Hill has been on the injured list since Aug. 2 due to a sprained left ring finger. The southpaw looked very rusty in getting lit up in his first rehab outing Friday, and he'll likely need at least another appearance before he's ready to return to the Padres, though his stay in the minors isn't expected to be an extended one, per MLB.com. Hill had been going through a rough patch with San Diego prior to getting hurt, posting a 7.30 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings across his previous 14 outings.