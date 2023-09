The Padres placed Hill on the 15-day injured list Monday with a sprained left ring finger.

San Diego placed Hill on the IL with the same injury on Aug. 2 prior to activating him when the roster expanded from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1, but the veteran southpaw made just three appearances out of the bullpen before suffering an apparent setback. The Padres selected the contract of right-hander Nick Hernandez from Triple-A El Paso to fill Hill's spot in the bullpen.