Hill struck out two batters in a perfect inning of relief to earn a hold against the Giants on Friday

Hill entered in the seventh inning with a runner on base and New York up 3-0. He kept it that way, fanning two of the three batters he faced and needing just 12 pitches to retire San Francisco in order. Hill's usage was a good indication that he'll be used in high leverage this season. The lefty registered 15 holds in 2025, his highest mark since 2021.