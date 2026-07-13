Yankees' Tim Hill: Serves up another long ball Sunday

Hill was charged with a blown save Sunday against the Nationals, as he gave up one run on one hit while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Hill took the mound in the sixth inning following starter Will Warren, who tossed five frames of one-run ball. After Hill struck out the first batter he faced, he then gave up a game-tying solo home run to Curtis Mead. Sunday marked the third time over Hill's past five outings that he's given up at least one homer, and he's yielded four total runs across 4.2 innings during that span. The lefty reliever concludes the first half with a 4.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB while notching eight holds over 36 innings spanning 43 appearances.