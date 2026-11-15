Hill agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Yankees on Sunday, which includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The left-hander inked a similar deal with New York ahead of 2025, and he played out this past season on the $3 million club option the organization exercised last winter. Hill took a step back during the regular season this year with a 4.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 58.2 innings, though he had a 3.22 across the previous two campaigns.