Yankees' Tim Hill: Nabs win in relief Tuesday

Hill (4-2) earned the win over Seattle on Tuesday after retiring all four batters he faced.

Hill entered with two outs in the sixth inning with the Mariners up 1-0. He ended that frame by inducing a groundout, then got three more groundouts in the top of the seventh. Hill subsequently moved into position for the victory when New York scored four times in the bottom of the inning. The left-hander had given up four runs over his previous five outings spanning 4.1 frames, so he'll look to use Tuesday's strong appearance as a catalyst to getting back on track. On the season, Hill holds a 4.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 45 innings over 53 relief outings while notching nine holds and one save.