Hill tossed one inning, allowing no runs on two walks, in the 4-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Hill has been very reliable out of the Yankees bullpen this year, allowing on two runs and accumulating four holds in 12 appearances. The left-hander does not throw a lot of strikeouts, but produces a lot of groundball outs. The 36-year-old has pitched in several high-leverage situations this season due to the Yankees' lack of options after they let Devin Williams and Luke Weaver sign elsewhere this offseason.