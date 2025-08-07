Hill earned a hold against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter without giving up any runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Hill handled the seventh inning and saw two runners get on base against him -- one on a single and another on catcher's interference. He departed after notching two outs, and Yerry De Los Santos was able to finish the frame without allowing either of the inherited runners to score. Hill had a rough start to the second half, but he's back on the right track with five consecutive scoreless appearances. Overall, he has a 2.63 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, 13 holds and a 27:13 K:BB over 51.1 frames spanning 54 outings this season.