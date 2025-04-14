Hill tossed 1.2 perfect innings against San Francisco on Sunday, striking out three batters.

Though Hill didn't enter in a save or hold situation, his outing came at a critical juncture of the game, as the Giants had put two runners on base while holding a two-run lead with one out in the eighth inning before the lefty was summoned. Hill handled the situation with aplomb, retiring all five batters he faced on 19 pitches (15 of which were strikes). Hill has been solid in relief for New York this season, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings while picking up two holds.