The Padres reinstated Hill (finger) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

A sprained left ring finger sent Hill to the injured list in early August. Hill looked shaky during his first rehab appearance with five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning at Single-A, but managed to regroup and throw a scoreless frame in Triple-A on Wednesday. He'll return to the Padres' bullpen as a depth piece for the final month of the season.