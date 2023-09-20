Hill underwent surgery Wednesday to repair ligaments and clean up scar tissue in his left ring finger, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hill's season is officially over, but the left-hander will begin a throwing program in 6-to-8 weeks and is expected to be ready to roll for spring training. The reliever's performance took a step back in 2023, as he held a 5.48 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB over 44.1 innings. It's possible the finger issue might have been at least partly to blame for his struggles.