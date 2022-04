Grisham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Grisham started the first 11 games of the season and will receive a well-deserved day off, especially since the Padres have yet to have a scheduled off day. The 25-year-old has struggled so far in 2022 with a .515 OPS and 28.6 percent strikeout rate. Jose Azocar will start in center field Monday for the Friars.