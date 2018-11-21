France was added to the Padres' 40-man roster Tuesday.

France began the 2018 season with Double-A San Antonio and had a .798 OPS and 17 home runs in 112 games before earning a promotion to Triple-A El Paso. The 24-year-old fared even better with the Chihuahuas, posting a .914 OPS with five home runs over 25 games.

