Myers was removed from Tuesday's game at Colorado with an apparent elbow injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old appeared to suffer the injury during the first inning when making a catch against the outfield wall, and he was replaced in right field by Tucupita Marcano during the third inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Myers should be considered day-to-day while being evaluated.