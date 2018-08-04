Padres' Wil Myers: Minimum stay on DL possible
Myers (foot) is only dealing with a bone bruise and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune surmises that he will likely miss the minimum amount of time required by his placement on the 10-day disabled list.
Myers has missed a large chunk of the season already due to injury, so the news of a potential minimum stay will likely come as a relief to the Padres, as well as Myers' fantasy owners. While a minimum stay appears to be on the table for the star outfielder, interested parties should keep an eye out for a definitive timeline as Aug. 13 -- the first day he can return -- draws closer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...