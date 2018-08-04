Padres' Wil Myers: Minimum stay on DL possible

Myers (foot) is only dealing with a bone bruise and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune surmises that he will likely miss the minimum amount of time required by his placement on the 10-day disabled list.

Myers has missed a large chunk of the season already due to injury, so the news of a potential minimum stay will likely come as a relief to the Padres, as well as Myers' fantasy owners. While a minimum stay appears to be on the table for the star outfielder, interested parties should keep an eye out for a definitive timeline as Aug. 13 -- the first day he can return -- draws closer.