Padres' Wil Myers: Takes dry swings

Myers (oblique) took dry swings with no issues Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers was also doing some light on-field drills earlier in the week, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego, so everything appears to be pointing in the right direction, though he remains without an official timetable for his return. Travis Jankowski and Franmil Reyes should continue to hold down the corner outfield spots while Myers and Franchy Cordero (forearm) are sidelined.

