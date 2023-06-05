Bogaerts (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Bogaerts is sitting out with nagging soreness in his left wrist, an issue which dates back to spring training. The Padres are considering the shortstop day-to-day. Ha-Seong Kim will be at shortstop Monday, with Rougned Odor covering second base.
