Bogaerts (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts is sitting out with nagging soreness in his left wrist, an issue which dates back to spring training. The Padres are considering the shortstop day-to-day. Ha-Seong Kim will be at shortstop Monday, with Rougned Odor covering second base.