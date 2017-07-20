Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Could hit from both sides Thursday
Solarte (oblique) could be cleared Thursday to take batting practice from both sides of the plate, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The oblique issue that has sidelined Solarte for the past month apparently isn't as problematic when he swings the bat, but the injury continues to hamper him in the field. Until Solarte is able to perform full baseball activities for a few days in a row, a rehab assignment shouldn't be considered forthcoming. Solarte's extended absence has allowed rookie Carlos Asuaje to see regular starts at second base.
More News
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Targeting rehab assignment after All-Star break•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Expected back after All-Star break•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Officially lands on DL•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Will require DL stint•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Suffers strained oblique Tuesday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Stays hot with 10th homer•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...