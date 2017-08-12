Play

Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Returns to lineup Saturday

Solarte is back in the lineup, batting sixth against Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Dodgers.

Solarte hit the bench against a left-hander Friday, but he'll return Saturday despite Ryu being a lefty. In a limited sample, Solarte has had success against with Ryu with three hits -- including a pair of doubles -- in six at-bats against Ryu.

