Perci Garner: Hits free agency
Garner (undisclosed) was released by the Indians on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Garner was designated for assignment Monday to make room for reliever Joe Smith. The 28-year-old has had a rough 2017 with an undisclosed injury, making only 13 appearances (15.2 innings) between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season.
