Garner (undisclosed) was released by the Indians on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Garner was designated for assignment Monday to make room for reliever Joe Smith. The 28-year-old has had a rough 2017 with an undisclosed injury, making only 13 appearances (15.2 innings) between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season.

