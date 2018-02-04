Orioles' Perci Garner: Attending major-league spring training
Garner has been invited to attend the Orioles' major-league camp.
An undisclosed injury limited Garner to pitching just 15.2 innings over six games last season. He's been successful at the Triple-A level in the past, as he compiled a 1.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 18 games (27.2 innings) at Triple-A Columbus in 2016. Garner will look to return to his old form once spring training gets underway.
