The Indians designated Garner (undisclosed) for assignment Monday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The transaction clears a 40-man roster spot for reliever Joe Smith, who the Indians acquired in a trade with the Blue Jays earlier Monday. The 28-year-old Garner, who is currently on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Akron, has been limited to six appearances in the minors this season between two levels.

