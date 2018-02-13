Garner had surgery to repair a left meniscus tear in December, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if this was the cause of Garner's limited time on the field last season, but it seems like the issue has been alleviated regardless. He already threw two bullpen sessions at the Orioles' spring training complex, so it seems like he's back to his old self. The 29-year-old managed to play in the majors during the 2016 campaign, although he's not expected to be much of a factor in the bullpen competition this spring.