Orioles' Perci Garner: Underwent offseason knee surgery
Garner had surgery to repair a left meniscus tear in December, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if this was the cause of Garner's limited time on the field last season, but it seems like the issue has been alleviated regardless. He already threw two bullpen sessions at the Orioles' spring training complex, so it seems like he's back to his old self. The 29-year-old managed to play in the majors during the 2016 campaign, although he's not expected to be much of a factor in the bullpen competition this spring.
More News
-
Orioles' Perci Garner: Attending major-league spring training•
-
Orioles' Perci Garner: Inks minor-league deal with O's•
-
Indians' Perci Garner: Brought back on minors deal•
-
Perci Garner: Hits free agency•
-
Indians' Perci Garner: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Perci Garner: Falls off MLB radar•
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...