Indians' Perci Garner: Brought back on minors deal
The Indians re-signed Garner to a minor-league deal, and he'll report to Double-A Akron.
The 28-year-old was released earlier in August while dealing with an injury but was brought back to offer depth at a more affordable rate. Garner already has done well with Akron, spinning a 3.14 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, though he's walked nine batters, which negates some of that success.
More News
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...