The Indians re-signed Garner to a minor-league deal, and he'll report to Double-A Akron.

The 28-year-old was released earlier in August while dealing with an injury but was brought back to offer depth at a more affordable rate. Garner already has done well with Akron, spinning a 3.14 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, though he's walked nine batters, which negates some of that success.

