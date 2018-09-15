Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Plates five vs. Marlins
Altherr went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored Friday against Miami.
Altherr opened up the scoring in the second inning with a two-run blast over the wall in left, and he launched a three-run homer in the fifth to extend Philadelphia's lead to eight. The 27-year-old had gone just 3-for-16 with two doubles and one RBI over his previous 10 games heading into Friday's contest, so perhaps this a sign he's ready to turn things around at the dish.
