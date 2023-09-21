Nola did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings against Atlanta while not issuing any walks. He struck out eight.

Nola went 1-2-3 through the first three innings before allowing three hits in the fourth, which led to one run coming across for Atlanta. He surrendered another run in the fifth on an RBI single from Nicky Lopez, marking the right-hander's second consecutive start with two runs allowed. It was also Nola's first time this month in which he made it through six innings (spanning four starts) and he still carries a 6.86 ERA in September, even following Wednesday's quality start. On a positive note, he also holds a 20:4 K:BB this month.