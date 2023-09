Nola allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Friday's win over the Cardinals. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Nola would've been in line for a win but couldn't finish the fifth inning after throwing 97 pitches. He's failed to complete five innings in three straight starts, posting an 8.56 ERA during that span. His season ERA sits at 4.62 with a 186:45 K:BB through 181 innings. Nola's next matchup is currently expected to be in Atlanta.