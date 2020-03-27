Phillies' Adonis Medina: Not close to big leagues
Medina made just two Grapefruit League appearances this spring before being sent to minor-league camp in early March.
The Phillies didn't appear to be treating Medina as if he was close to earning a big-league roster spot. That's no surprise, as the 23-year-old's numbers backed up last season in a full campaign for Double-A Reading. His ERA slipped to 4.94, while his strikeout rate plummeted from 26.1 percent to 17.5 percent. He'll have to show considerable improvement in the minors this season if he's to recapture his former prospect pedigree.
