McCutchen was diagnosed with a sprained left knee after exiting Monday's 8-2 loss to the Padres and is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies will await the results of McCutchen's MRI before making any roster moves, but it appears likely that the 32-year-old will require a stay on the 10-day injured list. In addition to manager Gabe Kapler relaying that Triple-A Lehigh Valley outfielder Adam Haseley would join the club in San Diego on Tuesday as a member of the taxi squad, McCutchen was spotted with crutches in the locker room after Monday's game and made an ominous post on his personal Twitter account implying concern about the injury. If McCutchen is in fact shut down, Haseley or the newly acquired Jay Bruce would likely see most of the action in left field, while Jean Segura or Cesar Hernandez could represent the top candidates to replace McCutchen as the Phillies' leadoff hitter.