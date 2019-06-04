Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Could require IL stint
McCutchen was diagnosed with a sprained left knee after exiting Monday's 8-2 loss to the Padres and is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies will await the results of McCutchen's MRI before making any roster moves, but it appears likely that the 32-year-old will require a stay on the 10-day injured list. In addition to manager Gabe Kapler relaying that Triple-A Lehigh Valley outfielder Adam Haseley would join the club in San Diego on Tuesday as a member of the taxi squad, McCutchen was spotted with crutches in the locker room after Monday's game and made an ominous post on his personal Twitter account implying concern about the injury. If McCutchen is in fact shut down, Haseley or the newly acquired Jay Bruce would likely see most of the action in left field, while Jean Segura or Cesar Hernandez could represent the top candidates to replace McCutchen as the Phillies' leadoff hitter.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Exits with knee injury•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Launches 10th homer•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Scores four runs•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: To see time in center field•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Rips pair of doubles•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base three times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...