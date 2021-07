Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against the Padres on Saturday.

Harper got the Phillies on the board with a solo homer in the second inning, his 14th round-tripper of the season, all of which have been solo blasts. He later broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth when he brought home J.T. Realmuto with a sac fly. Harper is enjoying another standout season -- slashing .271/.377/.514 while going a perfect 9-for-9 in stolen bases -- but has only driven in 26 runs in 252 plate appearances.