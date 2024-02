Dahl signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

After inking a minor-league deal with the Dodgers last June, Dahl subsequently hit .282/.354/.493 with a 102 wRC+ in 54 games with Triple-A OKC according to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com. He will now look to make an impression in Philadelphia as an outfielder.