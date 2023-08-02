Stubbs will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

He'll pick up a second consecutive start in place of J.T. Realmuto, who is nursing a hand injury after getting spiked by a Marlins player in Monday's 4-2 win. The Phillies haven't suggested that Realmuto is in line to go on the 10-day injured list, so Stubbs may not be in line for an extended run as the team's No. 1 backstop. Despite being on the active roster all season, Stubbs enters Tuesday's contest with just 70 plate appearances to his name while Realmuto has been one of the majors' more heavily-used catchers.