Stubbs (knee) will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and leadoff man in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Stubbs (knee) will make his first appearance in the spring lineup since March 4, after he was briefly shut down when a right knee injury cropped up earlier this month while he was working out with Team Israel for the World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old will look to make up for the lost at-bats by likely playing most of Sunday's game at DH, but the Phillies will presumably want to have him play behind the plate at least once before the end of spring training to feel confident in his ability to handle the No. 2 catcher role behind J.T. Realmuto.