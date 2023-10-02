Stubbs went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mets.

Stubbs got into just seven games after the start of September, serving as backup to workhorse catcher J.T. Realmuto. The multi-hit effort Sunday was just the second such game for Stubbs all season. He slashed .204/.274/.283 with one home run, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases across 125 plate appearances. Stubbs will likely see minimal playing time in the postseason.