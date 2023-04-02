Stubbs went 0-for-1 and caught an inning behind the plate in Saturday's 16-3 loss to the Rangers.

Stubbs' status for Opening Day initially appeared to be in some doubt after he experienced right knee irritation earlier in March during a stint with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, but he was able to erase any concerns about his health by catching six innings in the Phillies' exhibition finale last Tuesday. He ended up making his season debut Saturday, but that was only because starting catcher J.T. Realmuto was pulled from the game early due to the Phillies trailing by 10 runs.